Lawton Police issue Silver Alert

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old LB Wiley at 2pm Wednesday.
According to the alert, Wiley is believed to be driving a 2012 maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oklahoma tag FHP 943.
LPD says he left around 1am from a home in the 4600 block of SE Caber Circle, and has not been back since.
Wiley is described as 6′1″ and 220lbs with a small white beard and has a scar on his right shoulder.
He was wearing a grey Oklahoma t-shirt, San Francisco pants, tan house shoes, black socks, and glasses.
If seen or found please contact the Lawton Police Department.
