Local high school sophomores learn about Great Plains Tech. Center programs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sophomores from across the area were invited to the Great Plains Technology Center to explore their programs.
That happened Tuesday morning as around 1,500 sophomores from across Southwest Texoma visited the tech center.
They got to check out one of 20 programs for 30 minutes each.
Joelle Jolly, the director of student support services at Great Plains Technology Center, says this is a good way for kids to learn about potential careers they may be interested in.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for a high school student to explore their careers. We have all of our partner schools out here. We have students from 13 schools, all of the sophomores in southwest Oklahoma get to explore careers," said Jolly.
As part of the event, they got to meet teachers, get a look at class curriculum and the type of certifications that classes might offer.
