Oklahoma Blood Institute holds blood drive in support of Elgin teen battling cancer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute put on a blood drive Tuesday to support an Elgin teen who is battling cancer.
We recently told you about 7th grade student Koby Peterson, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Burkitt’s Lymphoma.
Each donation given went to offset Peterson’s medical costs.
Anna Marie Bomar, account consultant with OBI, says they want to use events like this to raise awareness.
“We want people to understand why blood donations are so important, because of kids like Koby, but there are so many others who are affected and need blood transfusions. Those who are in the hospital who just had major surgery, women who are giving birth, accident victims. Blood is something," said Bomar.
They had food and drink as well as a drawing for two gift baskets for those who took part in the drive.
Those who came out to show their support also had the opportunity to sign a banner wishing Koby well.
