Oklahoma State University announces plans for new agriculture hall

STILLWATER, Okla. (TNN) -Oklahoma State University will be getting a new agriculture hall.
They made this announcement Wednesday at 3pm, saying it will be a 100-million-dollar project.
University officials say Wednesday starts a campaign to raise that money through private donors.
So far, with the current donors, they are already two-thirds of the way to their goal, with about 20 million to go.
They expect to break ground in spring of 2021, and the facility should be complete by fall of 2023.
The current Ag hall has been in use since 1957.
