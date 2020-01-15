Saint Mary’s students learn ATV safety

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group that teaches ATV safety visited Saint Mary’s Catholic School Tuesday.
ATV Ride Safe Oklahoma taught kids about safety and injury prevention.
St. Mary's is the first school in the area to bring the safety program to their school so far this year.
“I hope they’ll go home and share this with their moms and dads, and the key thing is, any time they participate in any recreational sport activity that requires a helmet that they wear a helmet," said Mike Klump of ATV Ride Safe Oklahoma.
ATV Ride Safe Oklahoma is a joint initiative led by the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, Trauma One Injury Prevention at OU Medical Center and the Oklahoma State University Cooperative.
