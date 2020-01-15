Tomlinson Middle School needs donations for Cares Closet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton Public School is asking for donations so that they can keep their care closet full all year long.
Tomlinson Middle School started the Cares Closet about four years ago to help students who are in need of school uniforms, socks, and hygiene products.
Everything in the closet is provided through donations, or bought with monetary donations.
7th grade counselor, Katy Isham said they are in need of black, navy blue, grey, and khaki pants of all sizes for both girls and boys and school supplies, especially clear backpacks.
She said it’s important to keep this closet at the school.
“A lot of them that don’t have uniforms, they don’t have socks, they don’t have underwear, they don’t have deodorant things like that, that we saw a need to bring it in for the students, and Tomlinson also gets the kids from the shelter because they are in our address, in our district," said Isham.
If you’d like to donate you can do so during school hours. They also accept monetary donations.
