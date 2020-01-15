Warrant recalled for Lawton High teacher wanted for showing explicit photos to students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton High School teacher and coach wanted for sharing inappropriate content with students has been arrested.
According to court records, 23-year-old Kalin Sadler's arrest warrant has been recalled.
Sadler is accused of showing his students photos of nude women, along with videos of himself engaging in sexual acts.
Investigators say he admitted to showing one student a part of a video, only to claim he was lying a few minutes later.
Sadler is charged with a misdemeanor count of acts resulting in gross injury, and is out on bond.
