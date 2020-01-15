Williams, La.-Monroe host Texas State

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Warhawks have scored 65.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 39.4 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 25 over the last three games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.