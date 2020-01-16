City of Lawton accepts donation for Performance Management Audit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A partnership was cemented Wednesday afternoon between Liberty National Bank and the City of Lawton.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said this audit is something the city has wanted to do for awhile, but funding was an issue.
Thanks to $70,000 from Liberty National Bank, and the Green Family, that problem is now gone.
“It will look at all of our departments, and determine whether we are staffed correctly, whether we need more or less, or need to move people around to make it operationally effective. It will send us performance metrics or performance baselines,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
And with Lawton’s current push for change... Cleghorn said this audit will provide crucial information.
In total, the audit will cost $142,000, with the remaining $72,000 coming from the city budget.
Liberty President Mark Henry said they got involved because of their desire to see Lawton grow.
“When you are running a business, especially one as big as the city, sometimes you can’t see the forest through the trees, so getting an outside source to come in and take a look at what you are doing, and give you new ideas is always a benefit, whether it’s the people who work for the city, or the taxpayers,” said Liberty President Mark Henry.
Henry said this also provided the Green Family a chance to help a city that embraced them from the moment they set up shop in town.
“This is just another for them to give back, and say thank you to the men and women who run this great city, and work for the city of Lawton,” said Henry.
Cleghorn said the partnership between these parties means a lot, and he’s thankful they decided to get involved.
“When you have an organization that’s willing to contribute that much money to a study to make their government means they are invested in their community, and to me that means a great deal,”said Cleghorn.
Cleghorn said he is still working with Novak Consulting to schedule a start date, but when the audit begins, the study takes about 22 weeks to complete
