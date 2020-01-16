Comanche Nation fixing roads, parking lots around Walters Public Schools

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Several local schools are getting some much-needed improvements to their roads and parking lots thanks to help from the Comanche Nation.
In Walters, the four roads around the school - Broadway, Nebraska, Washington and Third Street - are all going to be repaved. In addition, the parking lots around the campus are also going to be redone.
A gravel parking lot between the middle school and high school buildings is arguably the most important improvement.
"We have students that have disabilities and are in wheelchairs or have a walker. Them walking across a gravel parking lot to go to multiple different classes at the high school, it makes it so much harder,” said Walters English teacher Caitlin Tulloh.
Tulloh said those students are forced to use the gravel parking lot that is full of potholes every single day.
"Our school is so small that we don’t have all the classrooms we need over here in the middle school. So multiple hours they’re walking across to the high school. They have to go across for gym, they have to go across for art and vocal and band. Some of the kids have science over there,” Tulloh said.
Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said fixing that parking lot will make campus much safer for the students, which is also the goal for the work they’re doing on the roads around campus.
"The roads aren’t in the best shape, but what they’re also going to do with the road work is they’re going to add some speed bumps that will slow traffic down which is also going to take care of student safety. A large number of our students walk to and from school so slowing that traffic down will help,” Dedmon said.
Dedmon expects work to begin soon and says this was all made possible because the Comanche Nation reached out to him and asked if they had any road projects they needed done.
"We definitely wouldn’t have the money to be able to do that so I can’t thank the Comanche Nation enough for taking on this endeavor because without it, I don’t think we’d ever be able to get this done,” Dedmon said.
Walters is not the only school in the area that the Comanche Nation is doing work at. They’re finishing up a similar project at Elgin Public Schools and are in the middle of a project at Fletcher Public Schools.
