Cyril man sentenced for Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man charged in a Lawton murder has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the crime.
Johnny Ray Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.
He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the first count and 25 years on the second with credit for time served.
Police say Jones opened fire on his brothers-in-law at a home on Southwest Bishop Road last January and one of the two died from their wounds while the other survived.
His case was originally set to go to trial this month.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.