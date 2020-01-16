FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rainy and cold through tomorrow; ice for some out west.

For the rest of this evening, expect periods of light to moderate rain. Temperatures will vary depending on location with mid to upper 30s in central to eastern Texoma and low 30s west. Winter Weather Advisories continue from near I-44 to western Texoma for light icing up to 0.20″. Watch bridges and overpasses for slick spots this evening through tonight. Elsewhere, temperatures should stay a few degrees above freezing, preventing any ice from forming.