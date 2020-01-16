FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rainy and cold through tomorrow; ice for some out west.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rain will continue into tomorrow and cooler weather will persist through next week.
For the rest of this evening, expect periods of light to moderate rain. Temperatures will vary depending on location with mid to upper 30s in central to eastern Texoma and low 30s west. Winter Weather Advisories continue from near I-44 to western Texoma for light icing up to 0.20″. Watch bridges and overpasses for slick spots this evening through tonight. Elsewhere, temperatures should stay a few degrees above freezing, preventing any ice from forming.
Periods of rain will continue tomorrow, ending by mid to late afternoon. Total rain accumulation of 1-1.5″ likely. Temperatures will slowly rise into the 40s tomorrow with south winds.
The weekend will be dry, mostly sunny, but chilly with highs around 50. Lows in the 30s Saturday morning and 20s Sunday morning. Cooler temperatures will hold on through mid next week and a couple of weaker storm systems may bring a few showers from Tuesday into Thursday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.