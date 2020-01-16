LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Winter weather advisories are being issued this morning for counties in western, northern, and portions of central Texoma. This is due to temperatures in the forecast dropping to, or just below freezing, which will convert some rain over to ice. Ice accumulations through early Friday morning could total up to 0.2″, primarily for extreme northwestern and western Texoma. For those counties that due receive small amounts of ice accumulation travel will be impacted. You will need to drive slow and refrain from any sudden stops.