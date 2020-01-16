LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Winter weather advisories are being issued this morning for counties in western, northern, and portions of central Texoma. This is due to temperatures in the forecast dropping to, or just below freezing, which will convert some rain over to ice. Ice accumulations through early Friday morning could total up to 0.2″, primarily for extreme northwestern and western Texoma. For those counties that due receive small amounts of ice accumulation travel will be impacted. You will need to drive slow and refrain from any sudden stops.
Off and on light to moderate rain showers will be possible throughout the day. Due to the precipitation and cloud cover temperatures will only hit the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s for highs. You will definitely want the heavy coat and rain gear packed along with you before heading out the door. We could also see a few non-severe thunderstorms develop later today as well. Those storms would create heavier downpours.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop back down to around freezing, which could turn some of the rain over to freezing rain. Counties in northwestern Texoma will hold the best of seeing this occur. The rest of Texoma will continue to deal with rain all the way into the afternoon and evening. This system will clear around 7PM tomorrow night. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 50s.
We will stay in the lower 50s all the way through Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be plenty of sunshine to go along with those cooler temperatures, so you should be able to get outside and enjoy the weather with just a light jacket.
Next Tuesday and Thursday temperatures drop back off as another front moves in. That front will also interact with some extra moisture to develop a few rain showers.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
