First Lady of Okla. visits Duncan for childhood trauma awareness event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The mental health of children was at the forefront of a discussion led by the First Lady of Oklahoma in Duncan today.
The event started with a showing of the documentary Resilience, which focuses on studies into how experiencing trauma as a child could negatively impact you as an adult.
Those studies centered around a test called the ACE Test, with ACE standing for adverse childhood experiences. That test asks you questions about your childhood, such as if you were ever abused, if you lived with someone who did drugs or was an alcoholic or if your parents were divorced growing up. The research from the studies showed that the more boxes you checked yes on, the more likely you were to encounter other issues as an adult.
"We’re seeing that with the opioid epidemic, we’re seeing that with chronic heart disease, diabetes, obesity, a lot of these chronic health problems that adults have have been tied back to childhood adversity,” said Linda Manaugh with the Potts Family Foundation.
First Lady Sarah Stitt said now that they know of that correlation, they’re doing everything they can to tell everybody.
"I think this is an integral part of teaching our communities and giving information to our communities and our school systems and the medical field and just our parents in general, or grandparents, or foster parents. Whoever is raising these children, giving them the tools they need and it really opens your eyes and you look at things through a different lens and it’s so helpful,” Stitt said.
Stitt partnered with the Potts Family Foundation, which has been showing the documentary around the state in hopes of educating as many people as possible and sparking a change in our state’s future.
"I believe as these communities really own this and begin to implement the different things that affect the lives and outcomes in their community, that’s going to trickle out to the surrounding communities. Other school systems and other medical fields and other communities are going to look in and say that’s what we want in our community. Again, Oklahoma is a great state and we have fabulous communities in our state and we all want what’s best for our children, we want the future generations of Oklahoma to have more opportunities than we have,” Stitt said.
After the movie, Stitt moderated a panel of mental health experts who talked about the issues presented in the movie. One of those experts was child advocacy leader and former state representative Joe Dorman, who talked about an issue that happened in Duncan. That incident involved a young child telling another child they were going to stab them. Dorman said they realized that behavior was learned from someone in that child’s home and that counseling the student, not just punishing them by suspending them, was the best way to handle the trauma the child was dealing with. Dorman said that shows childhood trauma is happening everywhere.
