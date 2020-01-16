Fort Sill facility offers modern health resources to soldiers and their families

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A Fort Sill facility is helping soldiers and their families better their overall health through several, modern resources. Wednesday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on post to celebrate the Graham Performance Enhancement Center and all that it offers.
“This is going to be cutting edge for soldiers,” said CSM Russell Blackwell, with the Fort Sill Garrison Command.
The Graham Performance Enhancement Center will include programs like the Ready and Resilient Performance Center, which teaches skills like energy management, the Army Wellness Center, which features healthy nutrition, such as testing your body composition in the Bod Pod, the pregnancy/postpartum physical training, which is designed to assist pregnant and postpartum soldiers, and the fitness center, for physical fitness and reconditioning.
“It’s more than just being able to do push-ups, sit ups and run two miles. There’s a whole lot more to fitness than that," said CSM Blackwell. "It encompasses nutrition. It encompasses the way you sleep. It encompasses what’s going on in your personal life and how does that affect your overall wellness and ability to perform your daily duties as a soldier.”
One of the goals with moving the resources into the Graham facility was integrating and co-locating different programs.
“Ultimately, there’s a lot of great resources in this building, and if it’s not in this building, the resources in here kind of know where to go,” said Lisa Johnson, community Ready and Resilient integrator. “There’s a lot of experts and folks on this installation that truly care about the soldiers and families and the other populations that can access the installation and are really passionate about what they do.”
Johnson encourages soldiers and their families to utilize the facility, as well as the other resources that are available on Fort Sill.
Johnson said the resources at the Graham Performance Enhancement Center are ready to be used. Some of the programs are solely dedicated to the soldiers, but others are open to the soldiers’ family members.
