Local first responders receive state of the art medical training

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - First responders with several area departments got some state-of-the-art simulation training.
Heartland Medical Direction brought their brand new equipment to Apache EMS for the special training.
Apache EMS joined with the Fletcher and Elgin fire departments for Wednesday night’s training, which allowed them to go through different variations of medical emergencies.
In addition, the training trailer was outfitted with cameras that allowed organizers to stream the lessons to an on-site classroom.
The new equipment allows Heartland to bring advanced lessons to rural EMS workers, instead of having to drive hours out for the same training.
“There’s a lot of things EMTs and Paramedics are taught in schools that they may not see but every two or three years that are vitally important skills. So this way we can bring those skills and do those things on a mannequin in a controlled environment, and allow them to practice," said Dr. Bill Worden, medical director for Heartland Medical Direction.
The simulation training equipment was funded through a OERSSIRF Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Health. That grant is funded through the state’s tobacco tax.
It was awarded to help stabilize at-risk EMS agencies and granted to Heartland in late 2018.
Heartland Medical provides medical direction to over 200 medics across 6 EMS agencies in southwest Oklahoma.
