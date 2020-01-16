Mother seeks justice in daughter’s murder

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -It's been 3 years today, since the body of 21-year-old Ci'Lina Bell-Deloney was found on Paint Road in Comanche County.
Her family is still looking for answers since the suspect has yet to be found.
“It’s been a living hell for the last three years,” said Renea Toahty, Ci’Lina’s mother.
It’s been 3 years since Toahty had to ID her daughters body who had been shot to death, and still no suspects have been charged. Toahty says they need closure.
“It’s devastating,” said Toahty. “There’s no pain like it in the world. I wake up every morning remembering that my daughter is gone forever.”
Now, there’s a billboard up in Ci’Lina’s honor, that her mother says hopefully will get someone’s attention.
“I hope somebody will grow a conscience and come forward with information,” said Toahty. “I want justice of course I do, but most of all I want these people off the streets.”
Sheriff Kenny Stradley says they believe they know who did it, but they need more evidence to be able to bring them in.
“A lot of people are afraid and they don’t want to say nothing,” said Stradley. “But I really want to just tell the people, this could be your family tomorrow. And we don’t need these murderers running around out there.”
Detectives have talked with a possible suspect in the case, but did not have enough evidence to charge them. Stradley says they need the publics help.
“Step up. Give us a call. Tell us something,” said Stradley “You don’t have to tell us your name. Just tell us something where we’ll have a place to work from.”
Toahty says she doesn’t want to see this happen to anyone else.
“These monsters are still walking around in our community,” said Toahty. “They’re still free out there. Somebody knows something. Just.. what if this was your daughter?”
If you have any information about this case please call the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at 580-353-4280, or Crime Stoppers of SWOK at 580-355-INFO. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and charges are filed. Remember, your tips can remain anonymous.
There is a memorial vigil being held Thursday January 16th, for Ci’Lina.
It’s from 6-9pm at the Comanche MMIW Memorial Garden.
Everyone is invited to attend.
