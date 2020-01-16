REPORTS: Two people found dead inside Chickasha home

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The Chickasha Police Department is investigating after two bodies were reportedly found inside a home on Thursday morning.
According to multiple media reports, police responded to the area of 4th and Colorado on Thursday morning after reports of gunshots. When they arrived, officers were reportedly met with gunfire, but no one was injured.
A suspect was taken into custody and two bodies were found inside a nearby home.
We have reached out to the Chickasha Police Department for more information.
We will update this story as new details are confirmed.
