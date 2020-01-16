Republican voters increase, Democrats decrease in latest statistics released by Oklahoma State Election Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Election Board says Republican and Independent voters in the state continues to trend upward.
Every year the state releases statistics on the number of registered voters in the state. The number of voters now stands at just under 2.1 million as the 2020 election cycle begins to ramp up.
Republicans lead the way in the state accounting for 48.3-percent of the voters. Democrats are at 35.3-percent and Independent voters come in at 15.9-percent. Oklahoma’s Libertarians gained recognition in 2016 but currently only account for just over 11,000 registered voters.
These numbers continue to show a 60-year trend of growth in Republican voters and a decline in Democrat voters across the state. In 1960 Oklahoma’s Democrat party showed to have 82-percent of the registered voters while the Republicans only showed 17.6-percent.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.