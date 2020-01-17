Air Defense Artillery looking for Warrant Officers

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Air Defense Artillery is looking for Warrant Officers.
Warrant Officers are highly-trained experts and trainers in their field.
They are asking for people who are currently serving in the armed forces to apply for the position.
Officials say they need three warrant officers per unit, and about 12 per battalion.
“Our warrant officers are always retiring because there are so many organizations that covet us for our intelligence and training that there’s always... Warrant officers are getting out. What we’re trying to do now is fill that void with a three to one ratio," said Jonathon Boone, Air Defense Proponent One Officer.
He says those interested just need to go to the Army recruiting website in order to apply for the position.
They hope to get 68 applicants this year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.