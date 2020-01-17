Chickasha man dies in Friday morning crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Chickasha man is dead after an early morning crash west of the city.
Tim Ryans, 35, died after troopers say he lost control of his vehicle and departed the roadway, rolling over 2.5 times before the vehicle ended up on its roof.
The crash happened a little after 8 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 1380 and County Road 2800.
Ryans was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the cause of the crash appears to be unsafe speeds and that Ryans was not wearing a seatbelt.
