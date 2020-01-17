Comanche County Election Board announces change to polling place in east Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Election Board says some voters in east Lawton will have a new polling place starting with the February 11 Lawton city election.
Board Secretary Amy Sims made the announcement on Friday.
She says due to unforseen circumstances, voters in Precinct 33 who formerly voted at Celebration Church, located at 3802 SE Ford Road, will not have their polling place located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 3832 SE Ford Road.
If you are unsure about where your polling place is, you can visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.