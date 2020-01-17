First Alert Forecast: A mostly clear & dry weekend is ahead!

Through the rest of tonight, expect mostly dry conditions with overcast skies. A few passing showers can’t be ruled out but those will dissipate as the night goes on. All the rain should clear by 8PM this evening. Temperatures will also stay steady in the mid to low 40s until about 10PM this evening. After 10PM, we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 30s by morning. Overnight, clouds will also taper off and we’re trending sunny and dry conditions for Saturday. Expect a breezy day, as winds will be out of the northwest/ north at 15 to 25mph.