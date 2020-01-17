First Alert Forecast: A mostly clear & dry weekend is ahead!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday Texoma! While we’ve seen those rainy conditions over the past few days, it will dry out just in time for the weekend!
Through the rest of tonight, expect mostly dry conditions with overcast skies. A few passing showers can’t be ruled out but those will dissipate as the night goes on. All the rain should clear by 8PM this evening. Temperatures will also stay steady in the mid to low 40s until about 10PM this evening. After 10PM, we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 30s by morning. Overnight, clouds will also taper off and we’re trending sunny and dry conditions for Saturday. Expect a breezy day, as winds will be out of the northwest/ north at 15 to 25mph.
A few clouds will build into Sunday but overall skies will remain partly cloudy! Morning temperatures will fall into the mid 20s but then rise into the low 50s by the afternoon. Northeast to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Monday’s high temperatures will also be in the low 50s with more sunshine! Winds primarily out of the northeast/ east at 10 to 15mph.
The dry stretch doesn’t last forever, more rain and clouds are looking to build into Texoma by Tuesday afternoon. Due to moisture and cloud cover temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. More rain chances remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Two different systems will move through Texoma late next week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
