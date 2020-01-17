We are tracking more rain and a little ice in Texoma this morning. As temperatures continue to warm, ice chances will diminish. We should be all clear of any freezing rain by 6-7AM. Counties in western Texoma should watch for a few icy patches on the bridges and overpasses. Counties in central, southern, and eastern Texoma should not need to worry about any slick spots, but do need to watch out for standing water on the roadways. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low to mid 40s. This afternoon more off and on light to moderate showers are expected. All the rain should clear by 8PM this evening.