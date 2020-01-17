LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking more rain and a little ice in Texoma this morning. As temperatures continue to warm, ice chances will diminish. We should be all clear of any freezing rain by 6-7AM. Counties in western Texoma should watch for a few icy patches on the bridges and overpasses. Counties in central, southern, and eastern Texoma should not need to worry about any slick spots, but do need to watch out for standing water on the roadways. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low to mid 40s. This afternoon more off and on light to moderate showers are expected. All the rain should clear by 8PM this evening.
Tomorrow will be a nice start to the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 15-25mph. Sunday’s high temperatures will be around 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the lower 50s through Monday.
Rain chances and cloud cover return Tuesday afternoon. Due to moisture and cloud cover temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. More rain chances remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Two different systems will move through Texoma late next week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.