Fundraiser allows Duncan senior center to get new van

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -An event that a senior center in Duncan held last month was a success. Their fundraiser called Dancing through the Decades allowed them to reach their goal.
The Duncan Senior Citizen Center raised about $2,200 dollars from their fundraiser and that money went toward purchasing a brand new van.
The Duncan Senior Citizen Center has been around since the 1970s, and for over 20 years they were not able to purchase a new vehicle.
“We’ve never been able to purchase a brand new van, and this was a brand new off the show room floor van that should last another 20 years, so we’re really excited about that and I know it’s been busy,” said Board Member, Mynan Hutto.
They have had the van for a couple weeks now and it is used on a daily basis to pick up seniors and take them to appointments.
“It’s been a God sent. This has been a goal for us for a long time and it’s definitely been a group effort. We are a United Way Agency and they’ve been very supportive of us. The people that attend the center has been very supportive and we just like to thank everyone,” said Director, Laurie Riddles.
Hutto said none of this would’ve been possible without the support from the community. She said there was a huge crowd that showed up to the fundraiser event.
“It was just exciting to finally have it all together and to see that van parked out there and knowing that the seniors are going to be comfortable, safe, and it will last a long time so we won’t have to worry,and we’ll fundraise for other things, but the community is so important," said Hutto.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.