Local first responders attend class on how to identify human trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some of Comanche County’s first responders have a better understanding on how to identify and address human trafficking after attending a class taught by a local nonprofit.
That class was held at the Great Plains Technology Center Thursday night.
There officials with The Red Cord taught attendees what signs to look for and what they can do if they suspect that trafficking is happening.
The Red Cord is a Lawton-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting human trafficking.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.