Local veterans’ organization donates $7,000 towards playground

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local veterans’ organization donated toward the building of a playground Thursday.
The Military Order of the World Wars’ local chapter gave $7,000 to Children United of Southwest Oklahoma.
That money is for an all-inclusive playground set to be built at Elmer Thomas Park.
“I always think it’s important for particularly a veteran organization like we are to give back to the community and to the citizens, the youth programs we support," said Lt. Col. Michael S. George, Chapter Commander of the Military Order of the World Wars.
We've been following the plans for the playground since they were announced.
If you'd like to donate toward the playground, you can give back to Children United of Southwest Oklahoma.
They’ll have their Dancing for Children United fundraiser coming up April 18th.
