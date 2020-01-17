Police investigate stabbing in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police say a man was stabbed Friday morning and a woman was cut while trying to stop the stabbing.
That happened at a house in the 2600 block of SW I Ave around 11:45 a.m.
Police say the suspect had already fled the scene when they arrived.
Police have not released the names of anybody involved, but a member of the victim’s family has confirmed the names of the victims. He says Vincent Navarro was stabbed four times in his chest and side, while Maria Williams was sliced on her elbow. He also told us the person responsible for the stabbing is also a member of the family.
Police say at this time there is no one in custody.
The male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
We are still waiting on police to confirm who the suspect is before we release that information. You can count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.
