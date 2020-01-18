Bills filed that would further regulate medical marijuana

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawmakers in the Oklahoma House and Senate have wrapped up the bill filing process for the 2020 legislative season.
Among those bills filed before Friday’s deadline, several Senators are taking a swing at more medical marijuana regulations and restrictions.
They've filed bills that would ban billboards advertising medical marijuana, further limit where dispensaries can be located and make the state's medical pot program more transparent.
The proposals come after last year's “Unity Bill" last year that established the legal framework for medical marijuana.
The House Majority Floor Leader says there is little chance the Legislature would pass any bills that would completely upend the state’s medical marijuana program this year.
