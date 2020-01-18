Blood drive pits Comanche Fire Dept. and Police against each other for good cause

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A blood drive in the town of Comanche in Stephens County just wrapped up Friday evening.
The Boots and Badges Blood Drive was put on by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, and pits the Comanche Fire Department against the Police Department.
Those who donated picked which department they wanted to sponsor, with those numbers to be tallied up now that it’s over.
Assistant police chief Michael Moore says this is a good way for the police to get a little closer to the community.
“Any time we have an opportunity to try to do something that ties us and the community a little closer together and gives us a little interaction, we’re trying to do that," said Moore.
If you didn’t get to give Friday, but want to donate blood, you can visit OBI’s website to find the next local blood drive or schedule an appointment.
