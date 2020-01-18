First Alert Forecast: Sunny but breezy today

Good morning Texoma! Say goodbye to the rain and hello to the sunshine! The low pressure system that brought us rain over the past two days is now off nearnig Iowa/ Missouri and behind this system is sunshine, cooler temperatures and breezy winds! Through this morning, temperatures are staying rather mild than antipicated. We’re seeing primarily mid 40s to mid 30s but thanks to northerly winds, sustained at 15mph, feel like temperatures are ranging from the low 20s northwest to almost 50° towards the southeast. We’ll see those temperatures rise throughout the morning and with the help of plenty of sun today, highs will top out in the low 50s. Like mentioned earlier, winds will be breezy today, north winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts at times up to 30mph.