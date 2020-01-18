First Alert Forecast: Sunny but breezy today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Say goodbye to the rain and hello to the sunshine! The low pressure system that brought us rain over the past two days is now off nearnig Iowa/ Missouri and behind this system is sunshine, cooler temperatures and breezy winds! Through this morning, temperatures are staying rather mild than antipicated. We’re seeing primarily mid 40s to mid 30s but thanks to northerly winds, sustained at 15mph, feel like temperatures are ranging from the low 20s northwest to almost 50° towards the southeast. We’ll see those temperatures rise throughout the morning and with the help of plenty of sun today, highs will top out in the low 50s. Like mentioned earlier, winds will be breezy today, north winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts at times up to 30mph.
Waking up tomorrow, temperatures will be chilly! Lows in the low to mid 20s. Clouds will increase tomorrow but still plenty of sunshine, trending partly cloudy. Winds will subside tomorrow, northeast to south at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures once again in the low 50s.
For those of you that have the day off, we’re dry heading into Monday! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s. Northeast to easterly winds at 10 to 15mph.
The dry stretch doesn’t last forever, more rain and clouds are looking to build into Texoma by Tuesday afternoon. Due to moisture and cloud cover temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. More rain chances remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Two different systems will move through Texoma late next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
