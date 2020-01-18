House of Bread Ministries donates food to Geronimo residents

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - The House of Bread Ministries is launching a new program to give to those in need.
The group held the first of their “Neighbor to Neighbor, Town to Town” giveaways Friday afternoon.
Through food drives and other events, they collected non-perishables and other needed supplies to give to people and families who need them most.
The program aims to connect with communities across Southwest Oklahoma.
“Some people are older, and some people just don’t have transportation, they’re on a fixed income or something -- or somebody may just need a helping hand,” said Ramonda Bruno with the House of Bread Ministries. “We’ve always done Lawton, but we’ve felt like we need to expand our horizons and reach out to other people.”
The ministry hopes to bring the giveaway program to other towns like Walters, Faxon, Chattanooga and Fletcher.
They say they’re always accepting donations for the program.
