Lawton yoga studio holding fundraiser for those impacted by Australian bush fires

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local yoga studio is holding a benefit fundraiser Saturday for those impacted by bush fires in Australia.
Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio will have a donation-based yoga and meditation flow Saturday morning.
They just ask that you bring something to donate, any amount will do.
The money will be given to the Australia Wildfire Fund.
“It’s just gonna be a yoga flow with meditation centered around, focused on sending out prayers and positive thoughts for Australia," said yoga instructor Katie Gaither.
She says if you don’t have a yoga mat, don’t worry, as they’ll have some you can use.
That will be tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the studio at Southwest Jefferson Avenue in Lawton.
