LPD investigates stabbing at prison

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A prisoner at GEO Correctional Facility was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Friday evening.
Lawton Police say they responded to GEO around 5:30 p.m. Friday on reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation.
The Criminal Investigation Division of LPD was called to process the crime scene.
No word at this time on the extent of the victims injuries. You can count on us to bring you more updates when they become available.
