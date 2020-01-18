LPD investigating early Saturday morning apartment shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at an apartment complex.
According to LPD, officers were called out around 2:30 a.m. to the complex in the 600 block of SW 52nd street on a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a female victim who had been shot. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene.
Police are still investigating was caused the shooting to occur.
