Police release name of victims in Chickasha shooting

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - We now know the names of the people killed in a Chickasha shooting Thursday morning.
Police have identified them as Stanley and Deborah Hisel.
They say the two were shot and killed by Corwyn King in a home on West Colorado Avenue.
He also fired on the first officer to arrive at the scene, but surrendered after his gun malfunctioned.
The Hisel's bodies were found inside the home.
The shooting is under investigation by Chickasha Police and the OSBI.
