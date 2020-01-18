UPDATE: GEO stabbing now ruled a homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A prisoner at GEO Correctional Facility who was stabbed Friday evening has died.
According to the Lawton Police Department, the investigation has been ruled a homicide as of Saturday morning.
Lawton Police say they responded to GEO around 5:30 p.m. Friday on reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation.
The Criminal Investigation Division of LPD was called to process the crime scene.
