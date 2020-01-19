First Alert Forecast: (1/18 PM)

Well today was definitely a “hold on to your hat” kind of day! We had a recorded wind gusts at 50mph earlier this morning. While those winds have calmed significantly, we’re seeing winds at the time of writing this around 5 to 15mph. Winds through the rest of this evening will be out of the northeast and then to the north later around 5 to 10mph. Temperatures are also going to drop rapidly once the sun sets tonight. By 7PM, we’re already nearing 40°, mid 30s by 9PM and morning lows will be in the mid 20s!