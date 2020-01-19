First Alert Forecast: (1/18 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well today was definitely a “hold on to your hat” kind of day! We had a recorded wind gusts at 50mph earlier this morning. While those winds have calmed significantly, we’re seeing winds at the time of writing this around 5 to 15mph. Winds through the rest of this evening will be out of the northeast and then to the north later around 5 to 10mph. Temperatures are also going to drop rapidly once the sun sets tonight. By 7PM, we’re already nearing 40°, mid 30s by 9PM and morning lows will be in the mid 20s!
Tomorrow we’ll see an increase in clouds, primarily a mix of sun & clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will rise into the low 50s. Winds tomorrow also won’t be as breezy, in fact fairly calm southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. We’re dry heading into Monday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
The dry stretch doesn’t last forever, more rain and clouds are looking to build into Texoma by Tuesday afternoon. Due to moisture and cloud cover temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. More rain chances remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Two different systems will move through Texoma late next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
