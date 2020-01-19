First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in for mid week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
I hope everyone was able to enjoy today! Overall temperatures reached the low 50s and tomorrow will be another copy and paste day, of today.
For the rest of tonight clouds will stick around for a good majority of the night but will taper off by morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s overnight. In terms of weather, this week will be a bit of a roller coaster but a small one! A cold front will stall across southwest Oklahoma. Overall, Monday will be clear & dry, mostly sunny skies. Thanks to the stalled cold front, temperatures will range from the 50s to the southwest and 40s northeast. We’ll also see a wind shift during this time as well, from west to southwest around 10 to 15mph.
Tuesday will start off with some sun but then clouds begin to build from west to east. The stalled cold front will also move through completely during this time, resulting in temperatures on Tuesday only in the mid 40s! Low rain chances are likely to begin late Tuesday across the western portions of the viewing area.
There is a bit of uncertainty with this approaching system as to where the rain/ snow line is going to develop. The timing of this cold air would be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Right now, most of the models are trending the snow to stay above our viewing area, however one model does have some mixed precipitation in around midnight in Caddo, Grady, northern portions of Stephens and northeast ward. However, by Wednesday any precipitation will fall as rain for us here in Texoma. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Rain, for the most part, will move out for Thursday but a few rain showers can’t be ruled out before noon. Dry conditions expected through the end of the week with warmer, above- average temperatures. Highs are trending into the upper 50s to low 60s by next Sunday.
