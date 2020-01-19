First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in for mid week

There is a bit of uncertainty with this approaching system as to where the rain/ snow line is going to develop. The timing of this cold air would be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Right now, most of the models are trending the snow to stay above our viewing area, however one model does have some mixed precipitation in around midnight in Caddo, Grady, northern portions of Stephens and northeast ward. However, by Wednesday any precipitation will fall as rain for us here in Texoma. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.