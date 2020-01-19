Lawton author speaks about her books with visitors at library

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A local author stopped by the Lawton Public Library to share her work on the Buffaloes at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge.
Desiree Webber is the author of two children’s books, The Buffalo Train Ride, and Bone Hear: Story of the Longhorn.
Saturday, she told the story of 15 bison, who with the the help of Chief Quanah Parker and President Teddy Roosevelt rode on a train from the Bronx Zoo to the refuge to start the United State’s first bison reserve.
Webber said the buffalo plays such a crucial role in Oklahoma history, and she loves getting to tell the stories.
“Oklahoma saved the bison from extinction, and it’s something every Oklahoman should know, and I think it’s important for the children to know it just took a handful of people, but they worked diligently to save this animal, said Webber.
Both of her titles were named Oklahoma Book Award Finalist and the Buffalo Train Ride was named an Oklahoma Centennial Book.
If you want to check out these books, they are available for purchase at the library.
