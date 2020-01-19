Lawton Public Library holds a book swap event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Saturday kids stopped by to participate in the Lawton Public Library’s first ever book swap.
The Library Director said this is an attempt to get kids excited about reading, presenting new titles for children up to age 15.
With so many people dropping books off, there was a wide selection of choices from fiction, non-fiction, and every genre in between.
However, as many books you brought in, that’s how many you could take home.
One organizer said in a time where technology dominates many kids free time, it’s great to see so many here to search for their next favorite read.
“We are excited to host the book swap to give children a chance to freshen up their collection, and it’s exciting for the kids to come here and see what books we have, and trade them out for some new ones to read," said Youth Services Librarian, Tanya Organ.
For more information about this program or other events, contact the library at (580) 581-3450.
