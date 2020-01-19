Lawton yoga studio holds special class to raise money for Australia

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton yoga studio held a special class this morning to raise money for Australia.
Dragonfly Hot and Aerial Yoga Studio in Lawton hosted a donation based flow yoga and meditation session Saturday.
All the money raised will soon be given to the Australia Wildlife Fund to help the displaced animals and families.
One instructor says it’s wonderful to see the people of Lawton giving to a cause impacting people so far from home.
“It’s really exciting to be part of it, but really it’s nothing for us it’s all for Australia. We are just really excited to see our community want to help other communities," said Yoga Instructor Katie Gaither.
They raised $228. They are accepting donations until Friday.
