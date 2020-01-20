Duncan community gets ready to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

“We must not forget as Dr. King shared with us. If we forget our history we are libel to repeat it. We must not forget Dr. Martin Luther King was a preacher he was a pastor and his strength actually come from God. It is a civil rights commitment this is upon my ministry. I think the gospel deals with the whole man. This year we’re working our theme Remembering the Past and Inspiring the Future,” said Pastor Ronald Boyd of Antioch Baptist Church.