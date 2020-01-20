Duncan community gets ready to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DUNCAN Okla. (TNN) -The Duncan community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the last 20 years. Their theme this year is “Remembering the Past and Inspiring the Future.”
“We must not forget as Dr. King shared with us. If we forget our history we are libel to repeat it. We must not forget Dr. Martin Luther King was a preacher he was a pastor and his strength actually come from God. It is a civil rights commitment this is upon my ministry. I think the gospel deals with the whole man. This year we’re working our theme Remembering the Past and Inspiring the Future,” said Pastor Ronald Boyd of Antioch Baptist Church.
“It is important for us to educate our youth in activities in the success in the life of Martin Luther King Junior. He’s gain so many rights for the people that already had been brought up in the 60s. I saw a lot of the changes. I was brought in an era where there was a lot of segregation, a lot of miss treatment of different Ethnic groups,” said Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington.
“Let the message be out that we are striving to be in one accord loving one another and forgiving whatever happened. That we might be able to go forth and change the path and inspire things for the future to go forth in Jesus name," said Pastor Melvin Sanders.
The Duncan community and surrounding cities are invited our the Martin Luther King Fun Fest Monday.
A church service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church from 10-12 p.m. followed by a parade which will start in front of Impact 580 Church.
There will also be games, moon bounces, and much more at First Baptist Church in Duncan.
