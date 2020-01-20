FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: more rain is on the way and will lead to a wet mid-week.

Expect periods of rain tomorrow night and lows in the upper 30s. Some snow may mix in to our north, which may include parts of northern Caddo and Grady counties. Showers will continue into Wednesday and slowly taper off by the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with breezy south winds. Rain totals of 0.25 to 0.75″. The sun will try to break out a bit by Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.