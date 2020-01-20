FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: more rain is on the way and will lead to a wet mid-week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A storm-system will bring periods of rain starting tomorrow evening.
Clear skies this evening, then increasing clouds overnight with lows in the upper 20s. During the day tomorrow, clouds will thicken up as winds shift to the southeast. We should be dry through at least part of the afternoon, then periods of rain will develop in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s.
Expect periods of rain tomorrow night and lows in the upper 30s. Some snow may mix in to our north, which may include parts of northern Caddo and Grady counties. Showers will continue into Wednesday and slowly taper off by the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with breezy south winds. Rain totals of 0.25 to 0.75″. The sun will try to break out a bit by Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
A nice stretch of weather will develop from Friday into early next week. Highs will eventually climb back to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.