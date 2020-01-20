LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a cold start to the day with most places seeing low temperatures in the 20s. This afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the southwest at 5-15mph. It should be a nice day to be outside and enjoy the mild weather.
Cloud cover will increase into tomorrow morning as our next system approaches Texoma. With the increased cloud cover, temperatures look to stay on the cooler side, so most places will only see highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances are possible in western Texoma anytime around 7PM. That line of showers will move east through the overnight hours bringing light to moderate showers for most of the area. The main line should clear by mid to late morning Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning another round of showers are possible primarily for counties here in southwest Oklahoma.
Thursday afternoon some sunshine will move back into Texoma and temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s. We will slowly warm into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Dry weather will hold in place through Sunday afternoon. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
