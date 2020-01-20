Cloud cover will increase into tomorrow morning as our next system approaches Texoma. With the increased cloud cover, temperatures look to stay on the cooler side, so most places will only see highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances are possible in western Texoma anytime around 7PM. That line of showers will move east through the overnight hours bringing light to moderate showers for most of the area. The main line should clear by mid to late morning Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning another round of showers are possible primarily for counties here in southwest Oklahoma.