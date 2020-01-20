Longtime LPD officer dies in Comanche County wreck

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A well-known, longtime member of the Lawton Police Department died in a Monday morning wreck in eastern Comanche County.
According to OHP, C.H. Brazzel was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck near SE 165th and Woodlawn Road around 11 a.m.
Brazzel served as a member of the Lawton Police Department since the 1970s.
Details on the situation surrounding the wreck are still being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
We will continue to follow this story and update as details are released.
