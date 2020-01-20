Oklahoma veterans group opposes bill that would create‘Make America Great Again’ license plates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oklahoma is voicing their opposition for a bill that would allow drivers to put a “Make America Great Again” or “Keep American Great” license plate on their vehicles.
Sens. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn filed the bill. The licensing agreement would provide up to a $10 payment for two veterans groups in Oklahoma for each plate purchased. Those groups are Folds of Honor and Warriors for Freedom Foundation.
The VFW Dept. of Oklahoma said in a press release, that while both of these charities are great organizations, other veteran service organizations should have also been considered.
“Veterans, and their families, should not be utilized as leverage to promote a political ideal or agenda no matter what party it represents. Such use shows not only a blatant disrespect for those who have and who continue to serve our great state and our great nation, but also complete disrespect for the established veterans service organizations in our state who do a majority of the representative work of veterans,” said the VFW Dept. of Oklahoma in a press release.
The veterans group says they believe all veteran service organizations in Oklahoma should have been considered.
The group also calls for all other veteran service organizations in the state to oppose the bill.
A first reading for the bill is scheduled for Feb. 3.
