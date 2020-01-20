Representative Daniel Pae working to get bills passed to help Indigenous People

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Representative Daniel Pae from Lawton has co-authored two bills relating to Indigenous People in Oklahoma.
First up is the creation of the Red Alert, and if passed, the Department of Public Safety would create an alert system when indigenous people are reported missing.
Representative Pae said the idea actually sparked from both an interim study and conversations with tribal leaders, and he’s hoping to build momentum, because it’s something he learned was vitally important to decreasing MMIW numbers.
“During the interim study, we learned that any missing or murdered indigenous woman is not included in the Amber Alert system. This piece of legislation would create a new system for this specific instance where you have a missing indigenous woman," said Representative Pae.
Next up is a sister bill that would require law enforcement to take an additional hour of CLEET training.
That hour would solely focus on cultural competency and sensitivity training when dealing with missing indigenous people, or their families.
Representative Pae said this is just as important to the tribal leaders he spoke with, because often times, they feel ignored, or misunderstood by law enforcement when it comes to finding, and bringing their people home.
“It’s important to know this issue has a lot of connections with other issues, like sexual harassment, assault and human trafficking. We can try to address all those within the bills put forward, so I’m hopeful we get support from the house and the senate," said Representative Pae.
Legislative session kicks off in a few weeks, and that’s where Representative Pae said he’s hopeful to gain some momentum, and turn these proposed bills into laws that would positively impact tribes across the state.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.