Two people arrested after police find counterfeit bills in home

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) -Two people are in custody Sunday after Medicine Park Police found counterfeit bills in their home.
Police were called to a home this afternoon in Medicine Park on reports of a domestic disturbance.
One of the individuals began making reference to a case Medicine Park Police had been working on regarding counterfeit money.
Police then got a warrant to search the home and arrested a man and woman.
