Two people arrested after police find counterfeit bills in home
By Zayna Haliburton | January 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 6:39 PM

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) -Two people are in custody Sunday after Medicine Park Police found counterfeit bills in their home.

Police were called to a home this afternoon in Medicine Park on reports of a domestic disturbance.

One of the individuals began making reference to a case Medicine Park Police had been working on regarding counterfeit money.

Police then got a warrant to search the home and arrested a man and woman.

