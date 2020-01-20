UPDATE: Suspect in weekend homicide identified

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says an arrest has been made in a homicide which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 18.
Officials say the suspect’s name is Richard Smith.
Authorities expect a first degree murder charge to be filed on Monday.
On Saturday around 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of SW 52nd Street on a reported shooting. The victim, Angel Connor, in the shooting was transported to the hospital where she later died from her wounds.
Fort Sill officials confirmed to 7News that Connor was an enlisted soldier stationed at the Post.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you and new developments.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.